Uncharted, Tom Holland and Fortnite together in the next collaboration of the popular battle royale

Sic Parvis Magna is the name of the event that would bring Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer to the Epic Games game.

At this point, no one would be surprised if we say that Fortnite has become the king of collaborations. The battle royale de Epic Games continues to remain one of the most popular games today and we can see it reflected in the parade of familiar faces who have been adding to their collaborations. Arcane’s Vi arrived alongside Jinx just a few weeks ago, and Star Wars’ most dangerous bounty hunter paraded his beskar around the island for the premiere of his Disney+ series.

Uncharted: The Movie premiered this Friday, with Tom Holland playing a young Nathan Drake in a film that keeps all the spirit of Naughty Dog, and after the theaters, good old Holland will have to continue dealing with enemies in the battle royale. Although not yet officially announced, Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer will be the newest additions to Fortmite at the event. So great and smallwhich will start the next february 17. The start time of the event is set for 19:00 (ET), the 1:00 a.m. on February 18 Central European Time.

We will have the aspects of cinema and video gamesThe big screen versions won’t be the only ones coming to Fortnite, as stated in the video description shared by Eurogamer, Nathan Drake’s skin will include the style based on the new movie next to the one from the game Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, being able to switch between them. Likewise, Chloe Frazer will receive her look and outfit from the film, in addition to the one she wore in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

In addition to the skins, they will be available accessories from the Uncharted universe such as the Second Hand Saber, Parashurama Axe, Sully’s New Seaplane Hang Glider, and the Journal Update Gesture. The event will also bring the spirit of Uncharted into the treasure hunt: “After Nathan Drake spends some time on the island, he will leave some treasure maps for you. Find Drake’s maps on the island and let them guide you to the buried treasure! Dig up the treasure with your pickaxe and enjoy the valuable booty”.

