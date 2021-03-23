Uncle Grandpa Creator Inks Warner Bros Animation, Cartoon Network Deal

Peter Browngardt, Emmy-winning creator of “Uncle Grandpa” and “Secret Mountain Fort Superior,” has signed an unique, multiyear, cross-studio general cope with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. He’ll develop and produce unique animated programming for a 123 of audiences, together with pre-school, youngsters, grownup and household/co-viewing. Beneath the phrases of the pact, Browngardt, who at the moment serves as govt producer on the HBO Max collection “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” can be allowed flexibility to develop materials for all WarnerMedia platforms, in addition to exterior retailers and companies. He may also have entry to in depth character and franchise libraries at each studios.

“This inaugural cross-studio deal is one instance of how we intend to satisfy the rising demand for animated content material by being modern, in not simply our storytelling, however within the alternatives we offer to creatives in our trade,” stated Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, in a press release. “It was no small process to convey the Looney Tunes again to their basic shorts and Pete knocked it out of the park with ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons.’ He’s considered one of our most prolific producers, with a love for the artwork of animation, that fuels his daring and imaginative concepts.”

The HBO Max collection not too long ago acquired a program nomination from the Producers Guild Awards in addition to particular person achievement nominations from the Annie Awards. “Curse of the Monkeybird,” an animated brief from “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” was awarded the highest prize for animation for younger audiences (ages 6-12) on the Ottawa Worldwide Animation Competition in 2019.

“I’ve been fortunate sufficient to name every of those studios my residence at completely different factors in my profession,” stated Browngardt. “It’s solely becoming that I start this subsequent run with the perfect of each worlds — returning residence to Cartoon Network Studios and persevering with my partnership with Warner Bros. Animation, which has been one of the crucial fulfilling of my profession.”

Previous to arriving at Warner Bros. Animation, Browngardt labored on various Cartoon Network exhibits, together with “Chowder,” “The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack” and “Journey Time.” Browngardt studied character animation on the California Institute of the Arts and by age 19, he was working professionally on Matt Groening’s “Futurama,” adopted by Lucasfilm’s VFX and animation studio, Industrial Mild & Magic, and MTV Animation.