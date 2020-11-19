Uncle Shivpal Yadav will join hands with nephew Akhilesh, said- will get ready for election

Kanpur: The head of Progressive Samajwadi Party and MLA Shivpal Yadav said that we will make an alliance for the 2022 election. Will work to remove BJP government. Shivpal Yadav was talking to reporters in Kanpur on Thursday. He said that his party will have its own election symbol of the Progressive Samaj Party in 2022. Said that his party will contest the elections by alliance. Priority of alliance with Samajwadi Party will remain. Discussions are being held with other parties. Also Read – Ruckus on Mevalal in Bihar, how Lalu made taunt CM Nitish on tweet

The former minister said that the organization of Praspa is very strong and the party will enter the fray with complete preparation in alliance with other parties. He said that the organization of Praspa has been prepared in all the districts of the state. The organization has started preparing for the 2022 assembly elections. Committees are being set up to the booth level.

Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "Farmers, laborers, unemployed, young people are all worried in the government of Bharatiya Janata Party, people have to bear the pain of demonetisation till now. Corruption has increased and people's work is not being done in government offices. " Attacking the state government, he said that the development work in the state has come to a complete halt. The state government has no control over criminals.