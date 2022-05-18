Uncomfortable moment on Colombian television: Sabella was nominated to lead the team after failing to classify Qatar

The error happened live during a sports analysis program

One of the most awkward moments on television happened this weekend on Colombiawithin the framework of a sports debate that dealt with the future of the South American team that failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and that he is now focused on hiring the successor of Reinaldo Wheelwho left after the last day of the playoffs. In this context, a panelist proposed to the late coach Alexander Sabella.

The incident occurred on the show Long Serve from Win Sports, in which the style of the coach that the Colombian federation should look for was discussed. Everyone agreed that he should be someone with experience and character regardless of nationality. It was there when former player Julián Téllez said: “Alejandro Sabella could be a possibility.”

Before the immediate silence of the panel, his partner Carlos Alemán was the one who took the post: “No, Alejandro Sabella is no longer with us”. The uncomfortable moment immediately went viral on social networks because the former coach who reached the 2014 World Cup final with Argentina died at the end of 2020 at the age of 66, due to an in-hospital virus that complicated his heart disease. acute.

Tellez apologized for the mistake on air immediately. The former soccer player who retired in 2005 at Atlético Bucaramanga became champion in his country with América de Cali and also had a brief stint in Argentine soccer when he spent two years in Vélez.

Alejandro Sabella led Argentina in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil (Getty Images)

The Colombian national team is going through a difficult moment after failing to qualify for the World Cup Qatar 2022. A team full of figures, such as Luis Díaz, Radamel Falcao, Juan Cuadrado, Rafael Santos Borré, Juanfer Quintero, James Rdríguez and Yerry Mina, among others, came sixth in the South American Qualifiers and now he waits to find out who will take the reins of the team.

There are several candidates being considered, but the ones that sound the loudest are the Argentines Ricardo Gareca y Gustavo Alfaro. Of course, both are leading other South American teams, Peru and Ecuador respectively, so the negotiations to hire one of them should happen later, possibly even after the Qatar World Cup.

