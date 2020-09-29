‘Uncommon Suspects,’ Australian Caper Mini-Sequence, Starts Production

Feminine-led caper mini-series “The Uncommon Suspects” has start filming in Sydney this week. The four-part sequence, which additionally highlights Australia’ ethnic variety, is being produced for publicly funded broadcaster SBS.

Set within the upmarket japanese suburbs of Sydney, the story options the theft of a multi-million-dollar necklace and the ladies from totally different walks of life who come collectively to make sure that justice is served.

The solid is headlined by Miranda Otto (“Lord of the Rings,” “The Skinny Pink Line”) in addition to Filipina-American actress Aina Dumlao (“Ballers,” “MacGyver”), and Michelle Vergara Moore (“Condor,” “The Time of Our Lives”).

The sequence is written by Jessica Redenbach (Spirited, Rush), Roger Monk (Nowhere Boys, The Secret Lifetime of Us) and Vonne Patiag, with Margarett Cortez as script guide. It’s directed by Emmy Award-winning Natalie Bailey (“Retrograde,” “Run,” “Avenue 5,” “The Thick of It”) and Melvin Montalban (“Rope Burn,” “Cupid”).

“Suspects” is produced by award-winning filmmaking duo Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford (“Lion,” “Berlin Syndrome,” “Filth Music,”). Vonne Patiag (“Halal Gurls”) is affiliate producer, whereas government manufacturing credit score goes to SBS’s performing head of scripted, Amanda Duthie.

It has main manufacturing funding from Display Australia in affiliation with Display NSW and About Premium Content material, which additionally handles worldwide distribution. The sequence can be financed with help from Slicing Edge.

Production in a lot of Australia halted because of the coronavirus-related well being measures and border controls. Many movie and TV productions had initially discovered it tough to restart because of the downside of getting insurance coverage. In August, the federal authorities stepped in to supply a finance pool that alleviates the insurance coverage threat.

“The truth that The Uncommon Suspects is telling the story of my circle of relatives’s struggles, along with numerous different abroad staff, simply humbles me,” mentioned Dumlao. “It’s refreshing to see so many well-drawn feminine roles with depth and complexity within the one manufacturing and we look ahead to bringing these superb girls to life.”

Though Australia counts 290,000 inhabitants of Philippines origin, Moore mentioned: “I by no means imagined {that a} sequence depicting such an necessary a part of the Filipino-Australian immigrant expertise can be portrayed.”

Different on display roles go to Otto and Moore’s real-life companions, Peter O’Brien (“Wentworth,” “X-Males Origins: Wolverine”) and Toby Leonard Moore (“Billions,” “Mank”), Matt Day (“Rake,” “Wolf Creek,”), Heather Mitchell (“A Place to Name Dwelling,”), Renee Lim (“The Invisible Man,” “Secret Metropolis”) and Susie Porter (“Hungry Ghosts,” “Wentworth”), Sandy Gore, Megan Sensible and Andrea Demetriades.

Miguel Castro, Darcey O’Brien, Emma Cleland, Liam Cleland, Blake Santos, Avery Santos and Danielle David can even seem of their first main tv roles.