Uncontrolled cluster bus collided with passers-by in Delhi, 3 dead, 4 injured

new Delhi: The driver of a cluster bus lost control in Nand Nagri in north-east Delhi on Thursday, causing the bus to climb over a crowd of people. In this accident, 3 people died and four people were injured. According to the police, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition remains critical. The accident took place near the Nand Nagri depot. Angry people sabotaged the bus due to the driver's negligence. They were trying to set the bus on fire, but the Delhi Police drove out the crowd.

Let us know that the accident happened near the Nand Nagri depot at 10 pm on Thursday night. While getting down from the flyover, the bus crashed into the truck going ahead and witnessed the accident. After this, the uncontrollable bus engulfs the passers-by while getting down. Because of this, angry people start venting their anger on the bus.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and rushed the injured to the hospital in a hurry. During this the police chased away the violent mob. Explain that 12-year-old Karan, 22-year-old Ravindra and a 50-year-old man were killed in the accident.