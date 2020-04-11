Uncut Gems And 11 Other Anxiety-Inducing Movies

Parasite (2019)

Bong Joon-Ho’s Academy Award-winning tour de pressure Parasite is basically one thing not like something I’ve ever seen. When folks informed me to not watch the trailer, or learn something about this superbly crafted examination of household and social class, I used to be already on edge earlier than I even began the film. I used to be on the sting of my seat, biting my nails to the bone anxiously ready for the large second to disclose itself, and when it did, I have to say I wasn’t let down. With out giving something away, there actually is nothing like Parasite, and every time you assume you’ve gotten found out what everybody was referring to within the lead-up of the Oscar run, nothing can put together you for what’s ready on you.

Depth Degree: 8/10