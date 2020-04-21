Under-40s twice as likely to access their super early under coronavirus scheme, survey finds

‘Cracking open your nest egg comes at a steep worth,’ warning for youthful staff prepared to unencumber their superannuation monetary financial savings

Those beneath 40 are two occasions as inclined to get entry to their super early on account of the coronavirus than those over 40, consistent with a survey commissioned by way of Enterprise Super Australia.

Then once more, the peak body could also be warning in opposition to a potential upward thrust in ineligible packages from wealthy Australians, after the survey found 46% of folks that acknowledged that they had been “very likely” to get entry to their super early had no longer however misplaced their employment, and 40% of them lived in a household with income over $100,000 a 12 months.

