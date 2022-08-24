Under curfew Ukraine celebrates its independence on the same day that marks six months of the Russian invasion

The President of Ukraine stressed that “difficulties have not only achieved greater national unity, but have also allowed the world to gather around true values.”

Ukraine celebrates its independence this Wednesday, August 24, the same day that marks six months since Vladimir Putinannounced the beginning of the invasion of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky encouraged his compatriots to move forward in the face of their “most terrible threat.” However, he noted that “hardships have not only achieved greater national unity, but have also brought the world together around true values”.

Zelensky thanked those who have chosen to help Ukraine and announced that on the occasion of the National Day he will honor those of his compatriots who have contributed, in different areas, to the defense of the countrywhich turns 31 this Wednesday since it disassociated itself from the Soviet Union.

Since the withdrawal of Russian forces from around kyiv in late March, the fighting has been concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow slowly gained ground before stalling.

Likewise, Zelensky showed his support for the regions now controlled by the Russians, such as Kharkiv, “a proud region that will soon be rid of that evil that has nothing but artillery and missiles”, he promised. He also expressed his support for the Crimean peninsula.

In the first hours of the national holiday, cities like Kharkiv o Zaporizhzhia y Dnipro were shaken by strong explosions, local authorities said.

The US embassy in kyiv also warned on Tuesday that Russia was preparing to intensify its bombing “in the coming days” and asked its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

A residential building damaged by a Russian missile attack, in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine



The kyiv authorities have prohibited any public gathering from Monday to Thursday in the capital and the governor of the region of Kharkiv ordered a curfew from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.

INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT



As part of Ukraine’s independence day, the United States will announce new $3 billion in military aid, the largest ever received by kyiv, a US official said.

The countries of the European Union also expressed their support for kyiv at a summit of the “Crimean platform”, which brings together Ukraine’s main allies and existed before the war. The French President, Emmanuel Macron urged the international community not to show “any weakness” to Russia.

“We will never recognize any attempt to change the status of any part of Ukraine”, added German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country will deliver new weapons to kyiv worth 500 million euros, most of which will arrive in 2023.

For his part, the head of European diplomacy, Joseph Borrellhe stated in an interview with the news agency AFP that Russian President Vladimir Putin bets on “the reluctance” of Europeans to bear the economic consequences of the war.

For this reason, he insisted that unity among the 27 countries of the bloc is a task that must be reaffirmed “day by day.”

ZAPORIZHZHIA IN TENSION

The UN has repeatedly called on both sides to abandon any military activity around the plant and facilitate an inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency at the site.

In the UN Security Councilthe representatives of Moscow and kyiv once again accused each other of the recent bombings at the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhiathe largest in Europe.

the russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the Ukrainian forces of continuing to bombard the plant “practically every day”, while his Ukrainian counterpart Sergiy Kyslytsya argued that they would never create “an enormous risk of catastrophe on its own territory”.



The director of this UN agency, Raphael Grossi, He said that this visit “seeks to reduce the risk of a serious nuclear accident in Europe” and could take place “in a few days if the ongoing negotiations come to fruition.”

(With information from Europa Press and AFP)

