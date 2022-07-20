Under great pressure, the U-20 Women’s Tri prepares for the 2022 World Cup in Costa Rica

After defeating Canada and becoming runner-up against the United States in the Concacaf W tournament, the Mexican U-120 Women’s National Team is preparing to go to the 2022 World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Mexican National Team U-20 in its women’s branch, announced this Monday the list of those summoned to the preseason to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2022 of the category, soon to be held in Costa Rica.

The list consists of a total of 26 playerswho will be found training in the High Performance Center (CAR) of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) until next August 4, following the established health protocols.

The team led by the coach Maribel Dominguezwill start their participation in this tournament that will take place from August 10 to 28, where they are part of the group B along with teams from Germany, Colombia y New Zealand.

The national team qualified for the 2022 World Cup in the U-20 Women’s Championship from Concacaf Wwhere they got the title of runners-up after beating Canada and reaching the final against the United States (USA) team

After the recent failures of the Senior Mexican Women’s National Team and the Mexican National Team U-20 manlywhich were left without their ticket to the World Cup and Olympic Games, the group will bear all the weight of putting Mexican soccer back on the international scene.

Maribel Dominguez has previously assured that trust your team, because he knows that they have the potential to be able to play a good World Cup; however, he knows that there are also things that have to be worked on to take the team to the highest level.

The team led by Maribel Domínguez will have to bear the pressure of putting Mexico’s name back on top in international soccer, after the National Team lost its ticket to the most recent Concacaf W tournament. World Cup 2023 and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 (Photo: @Miseleccionfem)

“I am very proud of my players and my team, there are many issues, but the most important thing here is to work on them and do it as soon as possible. We are going to go to the World Cup at 100 percent of our capacity, give that to Mexico and do it in the best way […]. We will continue working to hold a World Cup with dignity and represent Mexico as it deserves”.

The above was declared by the coach after winning a ticket to the World Cup at defeat canada with final score 1-0.

In this list of 26 soccer players summoned by coach Domínguez, there are 21 players who are part of the League MXamong them, four from Chivas and four from Club Pachuca, as well as five elements that play in US collegiate soccer.

Here the complete selection.

Porteras: Natalia Acuna (Tijuana), Celeste Thorn (Chivas) and Paola Manrique (Pachuca).

Defenses: Emily Baptist (Juárez), Karol Bernal (Chivas), Carol Cazares, Mary Canseco (Pachuca), Jana Gutierrez (Tigers), Kinberly Guzman (Chivas), samantha lopez (Pumas), Daniela Monroy (Blue Cross), Alexandra Ramirez (Santos).

Medias: Aylin Avilez (striped), Daniela Delgado (Santos), paola chavero (Pumas), Isabella Gutiérrez (East Caroline University), Maritza Maldonado (Queretaro), Bridgette Marín (PSV Union FC), Ammanda Marroquin (Tigers), Natalia Mauleon (America), Serrano blanks (Pachuca), Alice Soto (Pachuca), Anette Vazquez (Chivas).

Front: America Frias (Bay Area Surf), Maribel Flores (Slammers FC HB Køge), alexia villanueva (Santos).

Both the women’s and men’s Mexican teams were eliminated from the most recent Concacaf tournament, leaving both without a ticket to the World Cup and the Olympic Games. The women’s team was defeated by Jamaica, Haiti and, finally, the USA. (Photo: FMF)

The opening match of world will be between spain y Brazilnext August 10. Mexico they will face New Zealand that same day, while on the 13th they will face Colombia to close the 16th against Germany. The best two of each group will qualify directly to the quarterfinals.

The second phase will begin on August 20, where the matches will be eliminatory, and on the 28th the new world champions will be crowned in the last match of the tournament.

KEEP READING:

The eagle of dreams: America and Bayer Leverkusen gave hope to Mexican women’s soccer

What is the anti-doping test in the Liga Femenil MX?

Mexico defeated the USA in women’s Flag Football and took gold at the 2022 World Games