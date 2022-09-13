“Under the arms”: Carlo Ancelotti’s unexpected reaction when asked by Kylian Mbappé

Ancelotti’s reaction when asked about Mbappé

The novel between Real Madrid y Kylian Mbappe it is already part of the past. The French star agreed to continue at Paris Saint Germain until mid-2025 but his conversations with the current champion of the Champions League they left sequels that are still in sight. During the press conference of Carlo Ancelotti in the run-up to the clash against RB Leipziga journalist surprised the Italian with a query regarding if you still considered the Penguin as a possible reinforcement.

The coach’s first reaction was to lean back in his chair, take a more relaxed posture and, with a smile on his face, cut off the sentence. “I lower my arms, I lower my arms at this question. I really mean it”, declared before the microphones generating laughter from those present. Far from curbing his intentions, the journalist continued on the same topic while waiting for another type of response, but the technical director managed to take him to the Real Madrid field.

“We are excited about our forward, with the youngsters… It is true that Karim (Benzema) excites us a lot. We are very excited about what Vinicius and Rodrygo are doing. We don’t think about other players”, he added about the promises of the first squad that are increasingly taking a more leading role in the offense due to Benzema’s injury.

Mbappé and Real Madrid starred in one of the great novels of the market (Photo: Reuters)

The 34-year-old striker was left out due to injury in the Spanish League match against Mallorcathat he Meregue won 4-1, and also of derby against Atletico Madrid for that same tournament to be held on September 18. In addition, he will be absent in the second presentation for the Champions League against Leipzig in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

It also sounds difficult that it could be considered by Didier Deschamps for the matches against Austria and Denmark that the French team will have at the end of the month in the UEFA Nations League. If the terms initially foreseen in the Spanish media are met, Benzema would be officially inactive for a month and it would just be available Sunday October 2 to welcome Osasuna for the 7th date of the Spanish League.

With Karim out, Ancelotti opted for an agile striker with Vinicius Junior on the left, Eden Hazard on the center and Rodrygo on the right in the recent presentation of the team for the Spanish championship, and everything indicates that they would also start as starters this Wednesday against the German club.

