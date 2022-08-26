Under The Waves is the new Quantic Dream and paints to be as deep as the ocean: first trailer and details

A new poetic narrative adventure developed by Parallel Studio and published by Quantic Dream.

We already know that Quantic Dream games are very deep, and the truth is that 3DJuegos was able to witness it when we were able to go to their offices. Under The Waves it looks to be as wide as the ocean. This narrative adventure has a clear message: support the ecological message of the organization and its actions to conserve the marine world.

It will be a poetic narrative adventure that will star a professional diver named StanIt was shown yesterday at Opening Night Live with a new trailer from Under The Waves. The title places us in the depths of the North Sea that will allow us to witness pain in a techno-futuristic version of the 70s. The protagonist is called Stan whose qualities as a professional diver It will allow you to live the strangest experiences under the ocean.

The title is a tribute to the ocean conservation that, for this, will teach marine life in its maximum splendor. Both Quantic Dream and Parallel Studio have partnered with Foundation Europe, an association that supports the maintenance of lakes, rivers, etc. Under The Waves will take the player to beautiful seascapes for exploring caves, shipwrecks, etc. This one will have to choose if he decides to stay under the seas or come to the surface.

Under The Waves will be out in 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will show the beauty and mysteries of the deep abyss. Quantic Dream already has 25 years behind them creating great video game stories. He stopped making exclusive PlayStation games and David Cage tells us why.

Más sobre: Under the Waves, Parallel Studio, Opening Night Live 2022, Gamescom 2022 y Quantic Dream.