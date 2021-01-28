Underscore Talent Launched by Founders of Studio71

Three of the execs who co-founded digital content material studio Studio71 — Reza Izad, Dan Weinstein and Michael Inexperienced — have teamed up for a brand new enterprise: Underscore Talent, which they tout as a next-generation administration firm for creators.

Studio71, based in 2007 as Collective Digital Studios (CDS), is owned by German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, which acquired full management of CDS in 2015. Inexperienced left Studio71 in 2017, and Izad and Weinstein stepped away from the corporate final fall.

Becoming a member of Underscore Talent’s trio of co-founders as companions are Austin Mayster, beforehand digital agent at UTA and supervisor at Studio71; Linnea Toney, previously at Ryan Seacrest Prods. and supervisor of expertise together with Hannah Hart; and Megan Brown, former division head for branding and digital at APA. Further managers embody Noah Swimmer of APA and Vanessa Beals, former companion supervisor at Collab.

Underscore Talent’s roster of artists, creators and entrepreneurs contains the LaBrant Household, the Royalty Household, Alex Wassabi, Alex Costa, Jon Cozart, Kayla Nicole, the Onyx Household, De’arra and Ken, John Kanell of Preppy Kitchen, Kati Morton and Pleasure Wilson. The corporate claims in the previous couple of months it has “executed thousands and thousands of {dollars}” price of model offers with purchasers together with Clinique and Verizon.

L.A.-based Underscore Talent guarantees that the creators it reps will obtain “a customized and scalable 360 administration expertise,” starting from development and optimization to model partnerships and ecommerce alternatives.

“We based Underscore Talent to pioneer a brand new model of ‘illustration’ — one borne out of our new world and designed with a watch in the direction of the longer term and never reliant on the playbooks of the previous,” Izad stated in a press release.

Weinstein added, “We imagine that the longer term belongs to those that can seize significant consideration to win audiences and in the end construct actual affect. The fashionable entertainer must be greater than only a creator or character; they must be small media companies rising enterprises optimized to drive engagement and scale of audiences.”

Inexperienced, Izad and Weinstein have beforehand labored with and repped expertise together with Rhett and Hyperlink, Lilly Singh, iJustine, Smosh, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Prince and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Reza Izad, Dan Weinstein, Michael Inexperienced