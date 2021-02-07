Understanding the Basics of Brand Marketing

If you’ve got a logo, a mission statement, and a website for your business, you might think you’ve got your company branding sorted. You’d be wrong.

Branding goes beyond these nuts and bolts elements and ventures deep into the intangible. For instance, according to a recent survey, 53% of customers will only buy products from a brand they trust.

So, how do you go about capturing and nurturing your audience’s trust?

Creative brand marketing is the answer, and here’s how to get started.

Set Your Brand Marketing Course

It makes sense that you can’t get anywhere if you don’t know what you’re doing. Establish your brand goals at the outset and stick to them.

For instance, you might want to establish your brand as a leading source of sports nutrition. From that moment on, everything you do should contribute toward that goal. If you stray from your course, you could undo everything you’ve achieved so far.

Take Small Steps

Branding involves achieving small victories for your company brand while keeping the big picture in mind.

The best marketing strategies comprise a host of short term goals that lead up to your ultimate aim. In this example, you could regularly publish success stories from your customers or scientific facts that support your brand.

With each branding effort, ask yourself, “Does this add to or detract from my ultimate aim?’

Consistency is Key

Consistent recognizable branding is a key element of trust. Changing tactics or even small aspects like your company colors, can erode trust and undo all your hard work so far.

Brand consistency can help your business stand out in these uncertain ever-changing times. If you consider big brands like Coke and Nike, you’ll notice that they’ve barely tweaked their brands over their long histories.

Back-Up Your Brand

The best marketing tactics can help customers discover your brand but they won’t stick around for long if you don’t deliver on your promise.

So, if you want to establish yourself as the best sports nutrition around, you must back up your claims with top quality ingredients and exceptional extra-mile-style service.

In today’s competitive environment, there’s always a competitor ready to step up where you fail.

Connect With Your Audience

Customer service goes beyond a smiling shop attendant or friendly online chatbot. If you truly want to engage with your target market you need to be where they are.

Stay present in their lives. For instance, you could sponsor sports events or congratulate your customers when they achieve milestones.

Fortunately, social media makes it easy to engage with your customers on a more personal level.

Brand Marketing Basics

You might be thinking, ‘that’s great but how do I achieve these things?’. Some of the best ways to get your message out there include:

Interactive social media posts

Promotions

Press releases

White papers

Blogs

Text messaging

One of the best ways to figure out what works best for your target audience is by keeping tabs on what your competitors are doing and doing it better.

Don’t Lose Touch

Successful brand marketing hinges on staying informed about current trends and public opinion.

So, if you’d like to stay in the loop about what people are thinking, keep browsing our website. We’ll keep you informed about all the latest news and the hottest branding trends.