Undertaking 007 will likely be a “particular” sport: James Bond homeowners imagine IOI is a dream spouse

Persuade the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) to surrender their maximum essential saga and stay them pleased with their remedy does no longer appear simple, however IO Interactive it has controlled to do each with flying colours, no less than for now. The studio chargeable for the Hitman saga is recently operating on a brand new James Bond sport, some of the 3 primary tasks they have got in hand presently. Identified for now as “Undertaking 007”, the following journey of MI6’s maximum distinguished agent continues below construction with numerous secrecy, even if it has the executives of MGM dazzled.

We don’t seem to be right here to earn simple cash, however to amplify the logoRobert Marick, MGMIn an interview for Video games Business, executives Robert Marick and Matthew Suser of MGM, spoke of the manufacturer’s renewed efforts to go into the online game marketplace. And, relating to Undertaking 007, they imagine that IOI is the most productive conceivable spouse to create a brand new impartial Bond in video video games: “Whilst you have a look at James Bond, for instance, the chance so that you can inform a tale of its origins And ship it with the standard that enthusiasts be expecting, we wanted a spouse who may assist us inform that tale. We don’t seem to be right here to earn simple cash, we’re right here to amplify the logo“says Marick.

The manager affirms that a very powerful factor for MGM is authenticity: “we would like be sure enthusiasts are glad with the reports that we and our companions be offering. We’re searching for construction and distribution companions who’re proficient, but additionally perceive IP and branding in some way that allows it. flourish thru gameplay. Gameplay is king, revel in is king. “

A dream marriage, IOI and James BondMatthew Suser, MGMAnd what higher spouse for a James Bond sport than a studio like IO Interactive, whose Hitman saga is a show off of complicated techniques and overlapping mechanics round stealth, infiltration and assassinations. “IO is an expert on stealth and agent-centric video games, “provides Matthew Suser,” in order that they have been a dream come true with regards to studios to spouse with for James Bond. They have got a deep hobby for the saga and they’re extremely proficient. “

“A dream marriage, IOI and James Bond, and we’re operating on one thing that we imagine it is going to be very particular for the enthusiasts“Suser concludes. Introduced not up to a yr in the past, Undertaking 007 stays a thriller, honoring its nature as a undercover agent, however we do know that IOI hopes to show it right into a trilogy and that its gameplay will likely be impressed by means of Hitman’s, moderately Which was once to be anticipated, do we in the end see him ahead of the top of this yr?

