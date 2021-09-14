Undertaking EVE: studio CEO offers 260 PS5 to workers to have fun newest recreation trailer

The true thriller is the way it has gotten such a lot of PlayStation 5 consoles in complete provide.

Undertaking EVE used to be some of the surprises of the ultimate PlayStation Show off in September. We’re speaking a couple of hack ‘n slash Korean film full of motion and explosive sequences, which might be to be had on PC and PS5. And it’s noticed that his newest gameplay trailer on the Sony tournament has thrilled the president of Shift Up, Undertaking EVE find out about, for the reason that has congratulated its employees One of the best ways imaginable.

He has given each and every of them a PS5 console. A complete of 260 PS5 consoles, one for each and every corporate worker, so everybody can experience Undertaking EVE when the sport is over. A incontrovertible fact that analyst Daniel Ahmad stocks on Twitter, specialised within the Asian marketplace, with a picture that only a few other people may have noticed within the ultimate yr: a mountain of stacked PS5 consoles in carts to introduce them within the place of business.

After all, it is vitally most likely that you simply all ask the similar query about this symbol: How the hell did they get such a lot of PS5 consoles in combination? It most definitely has one thing to do with the truth that the studio is operating with PlayStation and they are able to organize them immediately, however that is nonetheless a placing symbol in an age the place consoles are scarce around the globe.

Again to Undertaking EVE, Shift Up’s futuristic motion recreation continues in construction with out a unencumber date marked, however we can intently practice its development on learn how to PC and PS5. Should you neglected the bulletins from the PlayStation Show off every week in the past, remember that Gran Turismo 7 already has a unencumber date and that the primary God of Conflict Ragnarok gameplay trailer has been proven. Oh, and the brand new Surprise’s Spider-Guy 2 has additionally been introduced, amongst different surprises.

