‘Undine’ Wins Arab Critics’ Award for European Films

Christian Petzold’s “Undine,” for which Paula Beer received the Silver Bear for finest actress on the Berlin Movie Competition, has received the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films. Petzold obtained the award just about on the Cairo Movie Competition, which is working bodily till Thursday.

The award, which was launched by European Movie Promotion and Arab Cinema Middle final yr, was voted for by 56 movie critics from 14 Arab nations. Twenty-two European movies had been nominated by the European movie establishments that comprise EFP.

The movie, which performs as a part of Cairo’s official choice, facilities on Undine, who works as a historian and lecturer in city improvement in Berlin. When the person she loves leaves her, the parable of Undine haunts her.

Within the fantasy, the water spirit Undine can solely lead an earthly life and attain a soul via the love of a human being. When her lover betrays her, Undine should kill him and return to the water.

Petzold’s current movies all had specific historic or political backgrounds, however with “Undine” he selected a fairytale as his level of departure. Nonetheless, the movies are extra comparable than they could appear. Like “Barbara,” “Phoenix” and “Transit,” “Undine” is a narrative about love. “They inform of an not possible love, or a broken one, or one which maybe evolves,” Petzold mentioned when the movie debuted in Berlin. “This time I needed to make a movie through which you see how love develops and stays.”

Accepting the award, Petzold mentioned: “Three years in the past, once I was on the movie competition in Cairo, I had already began enthusiastic about ‘Undine.’ On the finish of the competition – we have been invited for a crusing journey on the Nile – I used to be speaking concerning the story of the German fantasy of Undine, and we discovered ourselves questioning how an Undine who rises from the waters of the Nile would seem like.”

IFC Films acquired U.S. rights to “Undine” from The Match Manufacturing unit, which handles world rights.