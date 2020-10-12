Unemployed friends raid photo studios with fake notes worth 89 lakhs, hiding between real notes…

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): In East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, police have arrested 5 members of fake currency printing gangs and fake currency worth Rs 89 lakh has been recovered from them. Police said the arrested persons have been identified as Dangeti Srinivasa Rao (52) Dangeti Venkat Brahmaji (26) Dometi Dasharatha Ramudu, Undra China Mavulla (39) and Puliyat Ram Kumar (29). Also Read – Did not know when the husband and wife reached the bank with 500-1000 old notes deposited in the bank

According to a police officer, Rao, the carpenter of Rampachhodavam, had suffered damage in the illegal trade of colored stones and idols. Then he planned to print counterfeit notes and give them to the innocent people by hiding them in bundles of real notes to earn money illegally.

He told this idea to his friends Ramudu and Mavullu and they readily got ready for the work of printing fake currency of 1 crore rupees. Then he took help from Rao's son Brahmaji, who runs a photo studio named Sri Lakshmi in Sankatarevu village. The gang raided 2,000 and 500 rupee notes in a photo studio using computers, printers and scanners. The gang also entered into an agreement to buy an old statue of Nagdevata from Bokka Narayan, a priest of Pithampur, for Rs 30 lakhs.

A police officer said, “The idol belonged to Narayan, whom he had brought from his home. It was not from any temple. ”The accused had also paid a 10 lakh rupee note in advance to Narayana for the idol and had taken an idol made of‘ Panchatatva ’from it. The police have seized fake currency notes of Rs 10 lakh from Narayan and a total of 89 lakh rupees from the accused, including 4,211 fake notes of 2,000 and 900 fake notes of 500 rupees. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sent to jail.