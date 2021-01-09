Unemployed, on a paradisiacal beach and while negotiating a 50 million contract with Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton’s particular birthday

Lewis Hamilton, who turned 36 on Thursday, has not yet resolved his future in Formula 1 (Photo: @lewishamilton)

When Lewis Hamilton woke up this Thursday morning to celebrate his 36 yearsSurely, he was not very concerned about the employment situation. But the truth is that the current world champion of the Formula 1 dawned unemployed on his birthday. You have not yet resolved your renewal with Mercedes and its future is unknown.

The English driver, who achieved his seventh title in the premier class of motorsport last year, spends his days in the beautiful beaches of the Caribbean islands of Turks & Caicos waiting to seal a new bond with his team, as reported The Sun.

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes yesterday. I hope and pray wherever you are, you stay positive despite what is going on around us. My birthday wish is peace and love for all of you, no more pandemics and equality for all”, He wrote this Friday on his social networks.

Your previous contract expired on December 31st. Hamilton has always expressed his desire to remain linked to Mercedes and said he was in no rush to settle the negotiations. However, while he waits to sign a four year contract of 50 million euros by season, there are differences in the numbers and that creates tension between the two parties.

It is a negotiation that takes a long time. First Hamilton chose not to talk about a new contract while Mercedes cut jobs due to the pandemic. He then claimed that he wanted to focus on winning the title and, after lifting the trophy, He said he would sign before Christmas but that didn’t happen.

When the continuity of Toto Wolff was communicated in Mercedes, it seemed that Hamilton he was going to sign with the team soon, but the talks hadn’t even started. It is difficult to think that the British driver will refuse to sign but it is also strange that the negotiations are very long. The deadline for reaching an agreement ends in March 1st.

In the Italian press, the newspaper Corriere dello Sport, ensures that there are three points of conflict: the contract salary, what Hamilton I wanted a piece of the team prize money plus a hypercar AMG One Gift.

Meanwhile, Mercedes keep it going developing your car by 2021 based on the presumption that Hamilton will drive it. And to prevent the rumors of tension from continuing to roll, he decided on a special birthday greeting on social networks: they shared a video showing each of the seven cars with which Lewis achieved his championships.

Lewis Hamilton could become the driver with the most titles in the history of Formula 1 in 2021 (Photo: REUTERS)

Hamilton, which equaled Schumacher in titles and 2021 could become the pilot with the most World Cups in the history of the Formula 1, came to Mercedes in 2013 and won six world titles, the last four in a row. With two months to go for the preseason testing, he enjoys the beaches and his free time.

