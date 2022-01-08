Unemployment fee is perfect in Haryana, CM Khattar stated, will take felony motion towards the group that releases the knowledge

Unemployment Fee Best in Haryana : Personal group tracking unemployment figures within the nation – Central for Tracking Indian Financial system (CMIE) In the most recent information launched by way of Haryana, the unemployment fee was once reported to be the perfect. State Leader Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Manohar Lal Khattar) When requested a query about this, he CMIE Rejecting the figures, stated that if wanted, we can take felony motion towards the group that launched the knowledge.Additionally Learn – Unemployment Fee In India: Unemployment fee reached a four-month top, recorded at 7.9% in December 2021: CMIE

Allow us to tell that CMIE had launched unemployment figures on 3 January. It had figures until December 2021. Consistent with which the unemployment fee is perfect in Haryana at 34.1 %, adopted by way of Rajasthan at 27.1 %, Jharkhand at 17.3 %, and Bihar at 16 %. On the identical time, the bottom unemployment fee is in Karnataka at 1.4 %. After this, Gujarat and Odisha have 1.6 % in 2d position, 2.1 in Chhattisgarh and a pair of.2 % in Telangana.

Right here this fee is 4.9 in Uttar Pradesh, 4.9 in Uttarakhand and seven.3 % in West Bengal. On the identical time, Leader Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the unemployment fee within the state is best 6.1 %. He advised that the opposition is continuously making false allegations, and in addition mentioned taking motion towards the company. Consistent with CM Khattar, we're discussing with our officials, if wanted, we can additionally take motion towards them.