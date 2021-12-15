UNESCO accords ‘Cultural Heritage’ standing to Durga Puja pageant, PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee expressed happiness

Durga Puja Will get UNESCO Heritage Standing: United International locations Instructional, Medical and Cultural Group (UNESCO) Has given heritage standing to Durga Puja Utsav of West Bengal. Durga Puja (Durga Puja Kolkata West Bengal) PM Modi has expressed happiness on being integrated on this listing. High Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) Appreciating this choice, has known as it a second of delight and happiness. On the identical time, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee referring to this. (Mamata Banerjee) Referred to as it a proud second.Additionally Learn – Gita Gopinath, Leader Economist of IMF met PM Modi, PMO shared this image

UNESCO tweeted on Twitter with an image of the idol of Goddess Durga, 'Durga Puja in Kolkata has simply been integrated within the Intangible Heritage Record. Absolute best needs to India. State Heritage Fee Chairman Suvaprasanna stated that the 'Purple Highway Carnival', showcasing the craftsmanship of producing Durga Puja pandals, has made other folks the world over acutely aware of its grandeur which is synonymous with the pageant.

In the meantime, High Minister Narendra Modi lauded UNESCO’s choice on Kolkata’s Durga Puja pageant getting heritage standing and termed it as an issue of delight and gaiety for each and every Indian. Modi tweeted, ‘A second of delight and pleasure for each and every Indian. Durga Puja embodies our easiest traditions and ethos and Kolkata’s Durga Puja enjoy is a should for everybody.

Proud second for Bengal! To each and every #Bengali the world over, Durga Puja is a lot more than a pageant, it’s an emotion that unites everybody. And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Consultant Record of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We’re all beaming with pleasure! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021

CM Mamta Banerjee stated that this can be a proud second for us. Durga Puja pageant is an emotion for us. This pageant unites Bengal.