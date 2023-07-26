Unexpected Phish Shows To Help Flood Victims:

The jam band Phish is giving two benefit shows at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center upon Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26. These shows are in response to the recent floods in the area.

Two weeks ago, heavy storms hit Vermont, where the band is based, as well as parts of New York’s upstate region, knocking out power to a lot of people, damaging roads and houses, and killing at least two people, one in each state. This news comes two weeks after the storms.

All Of The Money From The Concert And Sales Of Products Will Go TO WaterWheel Foundation Flood Recovery Fund:

All of the money from the shows and sales of goods will go to The WaterWheel Foundation’s 2023 Flood Recovery Fund, which will assist flood victims, their families, local companies, and charities.

A notice from the band on Tuesday said that the fundraiser would help “the many victims as well as their families, local businesses, as well as nonprofits” within Vermont as well as upstate New York.

This Donation Will Help With Both Short Term And Long Term Resilience As Well As Recovery:

The statement says, “The Recovery Fund will assist with both short-term needs as well as long-term resilience and recovery projects.”

The Prices For Concert Tickets Are:

Tickets start at $49.50, and you can pay up to $750 for a special deal that includes a separate pre-show concert through guitarist Trey Anastasio as well as drummer Page McConnell.

After Tropical Storm Irene, Phish performed a benefit show in Essex Junction in front of 12,000 people at the Champlain Valley Exposition. They raised $1.2 million for people who were hurt by that disaster.

In 1997, Phish Set Up The WaterWheel Foundation:

In 1997, Phish set up The WaterWheel Foundation to handle the band’s charitable work. During its 26 years, the group has helped register voters, fight homelessness, protect the environment, as well as fight for social justice.

This will be the first time the band has played in Spa City since July 2019. It will also happen on August 26, 2023, at the same time as Travers Day at Saratoga Race Course.

You Can Buy Tickets From Saturday At 10 AM:

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. upon Saturday to the general public. Fans now have a one-day window to try to get tickets prior to when they go upon sale to the general public.

The band was started in 1983 in Burlington, when some of its members were still in college at the University of Vermont.

The benefit shows are set to happen next month, after Phish finishes its summer tour with a seven-night run at Madison Square Garden before it goes west for its usual Labor Day Weekend shows in Colorado.

Many Musicians Have Held Concert In Order To Raise Money For Cleanup:

Since flooding hit the whole state earlier this month, multiple musicians have held concerts to raise money for the cleanup.

WCAX said that the Plain White T’s, who were the main act at National Life Group’s live-streamed Do Good Fest, helped raise a total of $400,000 for the Vermont Community Foundation.

Phish Is In The Middle OF Summer Tour:

Phish is currently in the midst of a 25-date summer tour. Between July 28 and August 5, the band will play seven shows at Madison Square Garden. In August, the band will play at SPAC.

In 2012, 2013, 2014, as well as 2016, Phish played there for three nights over the Fourth of July weekend.

Flood Aid Got More Than $1.2 Million From The Event:

The jam band started out in Vermont, which made it become popular all over the world. And they shared the wealth by having a similar benefit show after Tropical Storm Irene destroyed the state. Flood aid got more than $1.2 million from the event held at the Champlain Valley Expo.

McConnell said, “Our fans are very generous.” “This year, we can’t do it during the Expo because there’s a show going on, so we couldn’t.

SPAC is pretty close to us, and we play there often, so it feels like a home game for us. It’s a much bigger place, so we may sell more tickets as well as raise more money.”