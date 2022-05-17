Unexpected problem for Real Madrid: a European giant would get into the bid for Kylian Mbappé

A European giant is interested in Kylian Mbappé (Reuters)

Despite confirming that he has “pretty much” decided how he will continue his career, the future of Kylian Mbappé continues to be an unknown and far from being closer to coming to an end, from England they assured that a new team could enter the bid for the French attacker.

The Real Madrid will have an unexpected rival after the information published by the football editor of the British newspaper The Independent. Los You meringues will face the Liverpool Jurgen Klopp, not only in the Champions League final on May 28 in Paris, but also for taking over the services of the French star.

As the journalist Miguel Delaney detailed, the Reds could take advantage the problems that arose between the French striker and the White House for image rights, to try to carry out a strategic move.

the english club could lend an interesting offer to Kylian Mbappédetailed The Independent. To do this, however, you will have to agree without question to the requests of your legal representatives regarding image rights, a detail that until now was an obstacle for his arrival in Madrid.

“Madrid insists on having 50% of the image rights of the players in each contract that is negotiated at the Bernabéu. Mbappé’s representatives are not in the mood to give in so much and the environment close to the situation believes that the Whites have made a mistake by making that request”, the British newspaper noted.

Apparently it’s been a long time Liverpool closely follows the negotiations and everything that revolves around the current World Champion. Especially after the words of Jurgen Klopp, who in 2019 assured: “From a sporting point of view, there are not many reasons not to sign him. What a player!”. Even the following year, the French website le10sport.comrevealed that the German coach he would have contacted Wilfrid Mbappé to find out about your child’s sports situation.

In the event that it materializes, and for Kylian Mbappé to become a Liverpool player, the English entity You must sell to one of your top referrers. They would leave the team Sadio Mané or Mohamed Salahboth without accepting the contract renewal of an agreement that ends on June 30, 2023.

The future of Kylian Mbappé remains unknown, but what is certain according to the information provided by the striker is that “Before” the matches of the French team in June, his decision will be known.

top scorer (25 goals) and top assistant (17), Mbappé has flown this season and led Paris SG to their tenth championship title, tying Saint-Etienne’s record. Saturday in Montpellier (4-0) gave two assists to Lionel Messi and assisted Ángel Di María’s goal, before scoring a penalty goal. Winner of the League of Nations with France, Mbappé failed in the Champions League, but scored both goals for Paris SG in the tie against Real Madrid in the round of 16 (1-0, 1-3).

