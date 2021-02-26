Unexpected turn after the death of Jerome Boateng’s ex-girlfriend: an investigation against the footballer was reopened

Jerome Boateng was in Qatar when his ex-partner was found dead (Reuters)

In the midst of the 2021 Club World Cup that crowned the champion Bayern Munich, the former partner of Jerome Boateng, Kasia Lenhardt, was found lifeless in his apartment, which is why the footballer left the contest and traveled to Germany the day before the final against Tigres de México.

Now, the Berlin Police have reopened an investigation against the defender for an event that occurred in October 2019. At that time the model had suffered an alleged tear in the earlobe but the case had been closed in June 2020. Now, “new information was found in the course of the investigation into the death in Berlin, which could provide indications of a possible continuation of the process”.

The German prosecutors indicated in a document released this Thursday: “On December 20, 2019, proceedings were initiated due to intentional bodily harm (crime on October 3, 2019) by the defendant Boateng to the detriment of the injured Kasia L. La The preliminary investigation was initially suspended on June 19, 2020 in accordance with article 154 I StPO with respect to the process already charged. On the one hand, because the result of the process already accused was expected and, on the other hand, because the injured party, Kasia L., had initially made the decision not to provide further incriminating information”.

“The process was resumed on February 10, 2021, because rWe received new information in the course of the investigation into the death in Berlin, which could give indications of a possible continuation of the process. The investigation has not yet been completed. We cannot comment on the investigations carried out by the Berlin police on behalf of the Berlin prosecutor’s office, ”the brief states.

Lenhardt and Botaeng had a relationship of 15 months (@kasia_lenhardt)

Boateng and the 25-year-old model had announced their breakup on February 2, a week before the girl’s death, after more than a year of relationship. The Police Berliner claimed that the death of Kate she is not being treated as a murder suspect. “Yesterday, around 8:30 p.m., the police of Charlottenburg he found a lifeless person in his house. There are no indications of fault of third parties ”, communicated the authorities at the beginning of the month.

Lenhardt had started her modeling career when she was only 16 years and rose to fame when in 2012 he finished in fourth place on a TV show called Germany Next Top Model. From there, she became the face of major clothing brands in Europe. As of 2018, he had started studying a university degree in Business Administration. She, like him, had a son from a previous relationship, a small 6 years called Noan.

Despite the fact that the defender had a tattoo of her name on his chest, their relationship did not end in the best way. Own Jerome Boateng confirmed it after Lenhardt had a small car accident – collided a Mini without suffering damage of any kind – and gave positive in breath test. She had previously accused him on social media and later said that the “Constant infidelity and lies” were the cause of the separation.

“I have to take responsibility and act taking care of the interests of my family, apologizing to all those I have hurt, especially my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children,” explained the German player, who was in Qatar with the Bayern Munich disputing the Club World Cup, when the news broke.

The latest post from Kasia Lenhardt

The latest publication of Kasia Lenhardt On his Instagram account it was seven days ago, a photo of him in black and white with an enigmatic message. Now is where you draw the line. Enough”, wrote. That post has been filled with farewell messages in recent hours, after confirming the news of his death.

May your soul rest in a peaceful place and find its peace. My condolences, especially to your son “wrote the famous youtuber Bella Kraus, one of the celebrities who expressed her grief. “Rest in peace, my angel. I love you forever”added the German singer Kim Gloss.

