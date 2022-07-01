Unexpected twist in the case of the athlete who was assaulted before a race: the complaint that exposed the truth

The Frenchman was champion in the 400 meter hurdles despite having an eye patch

In the past week Wilfried Happio made headlines for having excelled during a race on the athletics track of the helitas stadium de Caen having competed and won despite the eye patch he had to wear due to the blows he had received minutes earlier by an intruder. The 23-year-old athlete was crowned champion of France in the 400 meter hurdles with a record included in an almost heroic afternoon for him. But this Friday the truth behind that attack was revealed.

Until now, little was known about the case and it was not clear why someone had circumvented security to brutally attack the athlete during the warm-up prior to the start of the action. The information available about what happened was that around 6:30 p.m. (local time), a man with accreditation In order to get around the controls, he broke into the sector, asked if he was Wilfried Happio and when he received the positive answer began to “beat him several times” violently. Los members of the corridor team intervened and they were able to stop the attack, according to the Gallic site The Parisian.

That same portal confirmed this Friday that yesterdayA woman filed a complaint in Paris for sexual assault against the athlete and the subject in question is the young woman’s brother, who with his attack sought to take justice into his own hands. The complainant, who is also a triple jump specialist, accused Happio of an event that occurred in October 2021.

This is how Wilfried Happio competed (AFP)

The Parisian explained that the sprinter appeared at the press conference after the race in “a very calm tone” but with a “bloody nose”. When they consulted him about the attack, he tried to avoid the subject: “Okay, okay, I don’t want to dwell on that. We will leave that to the competent people.”. The one who did elaborate a little more was his coach, who was horrified by the fact after the previous story that he had made: “I am speechless. It’s a barbarity”.

The assailant was arrested after the fact and Happio had to be taken to the hospital to be examined in detail after meeting with journalists in the mixed zone. There he was prescribed 10 days of hospitalization to be able to control the evolution of his eye injuries.

