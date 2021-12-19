Unfastened commute on Delhi-Meerut Parkway closed, toll tax will probably be charged from December 25, know what’s going to be the speed

Delhi-Meerut Parkway: Commute on Delhi-Meerut Parkway will not be loose, it is going to price cash. You’ll now be charged toll tax for commute on Delhi Meerut Parkway from December 25. Toll tax charges were mounted. Through which you’ll have to pay a toll of Rs 140 for the adventure from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut and Rs 95 for the toll from Indirapuram to Meerut. The toll assortment corporate has now made complete arrangements to gather the tax. The Nationwide Freeway Authority of India has issued this knowledge.Additionally Learn – Indian Railways/IRCTC: One and a part dozen trains will probably be canceled from January 1 to ten, some will exchange direction, see complete checklist

Allow us to tell that NHAI had opened the Delhi-Meerut Parkway for automobiles from April 2021 and until then the motion on Delhi-Meerut Parkway was once disrupted because of non-completion of building paintings and farmers' agitation at UP Gate. As a result of this, toll was once no longer levied until then. However now after the tip of the farmers' motion, the limited-access highway has develop into totally empty and automobiles have began working on it once more from December 15.

Know from the place to the place how much cash must be paid

Sarai Kale Khan to Rasulpur Sikrod Bhojpur Kashi Toll Plaza Meerut

Automobiles and different small automobiles 95rs 115rs 140rs

Mild Business Cars 150rs 190rs 225rs

Two axle bus-truck 315rs 395rs 470rs

Indirapuram to Rasulpur Sikrod Bhojpur Kashi Plaza

Automobiles and different small automobiles 50rs 70rs 95rs

Mild Business Car 75rs 115rs 150rs

Two Axle Bus-truck 160rs 245rs 320rs

Dundahera to Rasulpur Sikrod Bhojpur Kashi Plaza

Automobiles and different small automobiles 30rs 55rs 75rs

Mild Business Cars 45rs 85rs 120rs

Two Axle Bus-truck 100rs 180rs 255rs

Dasna to Rasulpur Sikrod Bhojpur Kashi Plaza

Automobiles and different small automobiles 15rs 40rs 60rs

Mild Business Cars 25rs 65rs 100rs

Two axle bus-truck 55rs 135rs 210rs

Kashi Plaza to Sarai Kale Khan Indirapuram Dundahera Dasna Sikrod Bhojpur

Automobiles & Small Cars 140rs 95rs 75rs 60rs 45rs 20rs

Mild Business Cars 225rs 150rs 120rs 100rs 75rs 35rs

Two axle bus-truck 470rs 320rs 255rs 210rs 155rs 75rs

NHAI Undertaking Director, Arvind Kumar has knowledgeable {that a} notification has been issued for toll assortment on Delhi-Meerut Parkway. Toll fees will probably be appropriate from 8 pm on December 25. The extra kilometers the drivers commute in this limited-access highway, the extra toll they’ll need to pay. Toll charges have additionally been made public.