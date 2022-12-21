Unforgettable photos of the historic caravan of the world champion Argentine team

A supporter tries to film Messi and colleagues as the white-and-blue vehicle passes by. Gustavo Gavotti
Lionel Messi with the copa 2022
Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina observe from the helicopter the crowd on the avenues of Buenos Aires
From Paul, at the top of the bus. Gustavo Gavotti
The Cup held high for all the supporters who surround the highway. Gustavo Gavotti
(Adrian Escandar)
(Adrian Escandar)
Long before noon, people occupied the entire area around the Obelisk, to such an extent that they forced to change the original plans of the route for the celebration
The Argentine national team greets the people who surround the highway with albiceleste flags
The irrepressible emotion of Scaloni at a moment of the journey. (Ariel Torres)
(Adrian Escandar)
Some of the players, including Lautaro Martínez, brought an instrument to accompany the rhythm of the patches while the most popular song of the moment was sung (Gustavo Gavotti)
From Paul, Messi, Di Maria and Otamendi
(Franco Fafasuli)
Throughout the entire journey from Ezeiza to the center of Buenos Aires, supporters approached not only with the colors of Argentina, but also with replicas of the World Cup (Gustavo Gavotti)
Get to the Selection in any way. A group of fans on horseback on the highway to wait for the bus that transports the national team to pass (Gustavo Gavotti)
(Franco Fafasuli)
(Gustavo Gavotti)
Although most wear the traditional shirt of the National Team, some Argentine soccer team jerseys were also seen (Gustavo Gavotti)
Leo Messi quenches thirst, while waiting for the slow progress in some sections of the journey (Gustavo Gavotti)
(Gustavo Gavotti)
(Gustavo Gavotti)
Dibu Martínez toasts with the crowd (Ariel Torres)
(Ariel Torres)
Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo de Paul and Di Maria (Ariel Torres)
(Ariel Torres)
(Ariel Torres)
Rodrigo de Paul lifts the Cup, given a moment by Messi, willing to hydrate (Ariel Torres)
angel di maria
Fervor at the pace of the world champions
The balcony of the Casa Rosada flagged. At some point it transpired that the caravan was going to head towards Plaza de Mayo (Franco Fafasuli)
Fans who entered the Obelisk after breaking the entrance door, show flags from the windows defying the danger
All generations represented in one photo
(Adrian Escandar)
(Telam)
(Telam)
(Telam)
