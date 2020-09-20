Unforgotten season 4 begins filming again – and Sunny’s backpack is returning too

ITV chilly crime drama Unforgotten has resumed filming on its fourth sequence, with DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) set to return to our screens in 2021.

A tweet from the official Unforgotten account learn: “We’re again! #Unforgotten will return to your screens in 2021 on @ITV!”

In the meantime star Sanjeev Bhaskar additionally posted on Twitter, and it seems like Sunny’s much-loved backpack will likely be making a return too. Alongside an image of him holding up the bag, he tweeted: “Transformation full. Let’s go to work.”

The present, created and written by Chris Lang, follows Cassie and Sunny as they try to resolve a sequence of homicide circumstances which have remained unsolved for a few years.

Filming on sequence 4 had beforehand begun in January of this 12 months, earlier than manufacturing was shut down in mid-March because the coronavirus started to unfold quickly all through the nation.

It stays to be seen how these two months of authentic footage will likely be blended with new footage because the shoot progresses, however intriguingly the clapperboard means that the day’s filming started with episode one, scene one.

Season 4 will start with the invention of a dismembered physique in a scrap steel yard. The physique belongs to Millwall Soccer Membership supporter Matthew Walsh, and the detectives imagine it might have beforehand been saved in a home freezer for 30 years.

Contemplating he had gone lacking within the ’90s and the proprietor of the freezer is lifeless, the thriller behind Walsh’s dying will likely be a tough one to unravel.

For her half, Cassie will discover herself making the “gut-wrenching choice to return to work”, regardless of her choice to retire from the police pressure for “her personal sanity and wellbeing.”

Along with Walker and Bhaskar, the solid for sequence 4 – as beforehand introduced by ITV earlier than lockdown – additionally consists of Sheila Hancock, Susan Lynch, Phaldut Sharma, Liz White, Andy Nyman, Clare Calbraith and Lucy Velocity.

The await sequence 4 has been a protracted one for followers of the present, with greater than two years having already handed because the third sequence completed in August 2018 – and it’s nonetheless unclear when in 2021 we are able to anticipate to see the subsequent run.

Unforgotten will return in 2021. In search of one thing else to observe? Try our TV Information.