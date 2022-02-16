“Unfortunate waste”: David Faitelson attacked the goodbye of Carlos Vela (Photos: Cuartoscuro // EFE)

Carlos candle has said “no” to the Mexican team once again, although this time indirectly and through an interview, in which he mentioned that he will not wear the jersey of the Tri again, with the aim of making way for young prospects.

These words are in accordance with the calls made by Mexico since the end of the Russia World Cup 2018the last tournament in which the native of Quintana Roo participated and with which he said goodbye to the Aztec team.

Despite making it clear he had never been heard to say that he would not represent Mexico againso his most recent words had an impact on different analysts in Mexico, who once again commented on his dismissal.

Who was not left out of the conversation was David Faitelsonthe analyst ESPN who again expressed that he was in complete disagreement with a player of this caliber being “wasted”.

Carlos Vela played two World Cups with Mexico: South Africa 2010 and Russia 2018 (Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo)

“Carlos Vela’s decision not to play for the Mexican team is totally respectable… I still think it’s an unfortunate waste…”

Those were the last words of Faitelson On the subject of Carlos candlewith which he made it clear through his social networks that his opinion of the almost 33-year-old striker remains the same as a few months ago: a waste.

From conformism to lack of character, the sports analyst usually dedicates all kinds of words to the Aztec striker, because in addition to talking about his refusal to represent the national team, the fact that he emigrated to the MLS at his best moment has not generated a good opinion.

“For me, this whole story is still a waste. A waste because Vela, if he wanted to, could actually play at a higher level of the game”, he stated in March 2020 in one of his columns of ESPN.

David Faitelson revealed the reason why he fled from Mexico to the United States (Photo: Youtube/El Canal de Javier Alarcón)

“Vela has soccer qualities that are not superfluous in Mexican soccer. What’s more, nobody has his talent, but from there, to the fact that you have to beg him or that his simple presence makes a difference in the direct result of a Mexican team, it is not a complete reality ”

This is one of his main positions regarding the constant denial of Sail to represent the national team, something he has done in two different periods: between 2010 and 2015, and from 2018 to the present.

“No footballer is asked, unless that player is called Pelé, Maradona, Di Stefano, Cruyff, Messi or CR7. And Carlos Vela is definitely not on that list.”, declared at the time David Faitelson on the topic of the rojiblanco youth squad with the Mexican team.

Carlos Vela had a good World Cup in Russia 2018 with the Mexican team (Photo: REUTERS/Michael Dalder)

With the Mexican team, Carlos candle He played in two World Cups and won two Concacaf Gold Cups, in addition to winning the U-17 World Cup in 2005 and scoring 15 goals in international competitions.

Despite his records, the Mexican striker said goodbye to the Tricolor for the first time in his best professional moment, because between 2011 and 2014 he arrived at the Royal Society of Spain and established himself as one of the protagonists of La Liga.

Although there was speculation about his possible participation as a reinforcement in the Tokyo Olympics, Gerardo Martino Y Jaime Lozano They took it upon themselves to close the door on him if he was not going to be willing to represent Mexico in any tournament.

KEEP READING:

Why Carlos Vela will no longer return with the Tri

Why the 2010 World Cup denoted the differences between Oswaldo Sánchez and Memo Ochoa

“La cruzazulearon”: Faitelson’s criticism of Necaxa’s comeback at the Azteca Stadium