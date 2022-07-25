Unhappy with Bayonetta 3’s censorship mode? Its director gives reasons not to blame Nintendo

Hideki Kamiya explains that Nintendo had nothing to do with Innocent Angel Mode.

Bayonetta has generated a lot of conversation over the last few weeks. Unexpectedly, Nintendo announced the release date of Bayonetta 3 with a spectacular trailer, something that also gave us the opportunity to take a first look at its special editions. However, users were also debating about another aspect of the game: a censorship mode called innocent angel.

The only suggestion we received was about Link’s costume and how it should have been more revealing.Hideki KamiyaTo contextualize a bit, you just need to know that this option consists of cover up Bayonetta’s body in certain situations, since the protagonist usually appears almost naked when making her final attacks on bosses. This mode, which can be activate or deactivate depending on the player’s preference, it was harshly criticized among the community, and there are many users who blame Nintendo for supposedly forcing Platinum Games to integrate this option.

[Nintendo] is surprisingly open to direct discussions about development and salesHideki KamiyaBut Hideki Kamiya, director of the delivery, has come out in defense of the Big N to deny the rumour. As he writes on his Twitter account, translated by Nintendo Everything, it seems that Nintendo accepts Bayonetta’s personality in its entirety: “I see that a lot of people mention Nintendo when they talk about nudity in Bayonetta, but during the development of the port of Bayonetta 1, Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3, the only suggestion we received was about the link costume in Bayonetta 1 and 2, and how should have been a bit more revealing“.

“No prejudice influenced that aspect of the game, and I think players can enjoy the game without worrying about what could have been,” continues the director. “As Iwacchi mentioned [no se especifica quién es, pero este es el mote de Satoru Iwata, expresidente de Nintendo]Nintendo is not just a big company with red ribbons around every corner, and after working with them for so long, I get the impression that although there are moments that stick in the head, are surprisingly open to direct discussions around development and sales”.

Be that as it may, the Innocent Angel mode it’s not mandatory for all players, so we can tailor the experience to our preferences as soon as the game is released on October 28. Regarding the technical data of the game, it should be remembered that Nintendo has already revealed the size of Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch, but we have also pointed out all the details of the last trailer that you may not have noticed.

