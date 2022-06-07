Unhappy with Sonic Frontiers gameplays? You are not the only one, and this popular ‘hashtag’ proves it

The latest previews of the game show Sonic running in very empty grasslands with a lot of ‘popping’ effect.

Sonic Frontiers stars in one of the latest events on Twitter, but it doesn’t go well. And it is that, after presenting a couple of gameplays focused on the characteristics of its open world and the combats of the hedgehog in this mysterious territory, there have been not a few users disappointed with what SEGA has shown. A feeling of discontent that, as we can see on Twitter, has become the whole a trend.

Fans Feel Disappointed After Watching Sonic Frontiers GameplaysAccording to Eurogamer, it seems that the hashtag has become popular #DelaySonicFrontiers (“Delay Sonic Frontiers”) on the bird’s social network. After all, many claim that the game looks empty and shallow, very far from what the fans of the blue hedgehog imagined. On the other hand, there are those who complain about the animations of the classic pet when it comes to running and facing enemies.

There has been no lack of users who observe these first presentations as a technical demo little worked, since the videos show a ‘popping’ effect that has not gone unnoticed. In short, this set of characteristics has led to the creation of a hashtag that reflects a very specific thought: fans prefer see a more polished titlealthough this entails a delay, to play what they have seen in the gameplays.

At the end of the day, it is important to note that Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to launch for this very 2022, so there are users who fear the worst with this installment. In 3DJuegos we have also seen these advances (on multiple occasions) and we share the disappointment of the community along with a question: was Sonic Team prepared for make the move to open worlds?

