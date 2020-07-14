‘Unhealthy Boys for Life’ Producer Doug Belgrad Developing Unabomber Movie – Variety

MONDAY, JULY 13

Doug Belgrad Developing Unabomber Challenge as Psychological Thriller

“Unhealthy Boys for Life” producer Doug Belgrad is growing a psychological thriller about Ted Kaczynski, the home terrorist who turned referred to as the Unabomber.

Kaczynski, in an try and foment revolution, performed a bombing marketing campaign between 1978 and 1995 that killed three folks and injured 23 others earlier than he was arrested. He pleaded responsible to 10 felony counts and was sentenced to life in jail with out risk of parole in 1998.

Belgrad and Sophie Cassidy are producing by Sony-based 2.zero Leisure, which has employed writers Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves to jot down the script. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Philippine Documentary ‘A Thousand Cuts’ Scheduled for U.S. Launch

Frontline and PBS Distribution have set an Aug. 7 theatrical launch for the documentary “A Thousand Cuts” from Ramona S. Diaz.

The movie examines the crackdown on the information media within the Philippines by President Rodrigo Duterte and his concentrating on of journalist Maria Ressa, who was discovered responsible final month in a “cyber libel” case. The movie premiered in January at Sundance.

“The truth that ‘A Thousand Cuts’ turns into extra related each passing day not solely within the Philippines, however globally is alarming,” mentioned Diaz. “Proper now, it’s extra essential than ever to amplify Maria’s story as a result of there are various Marias all around the world. With out a free press, democracy crumbles.”

Egyptian Filmmaker Sam Abbas Captures Reopening of Louvre Museum

Filmmaker Sam Abbas has debuted a brand new 2.5-minute quick movie, “Rusted Caravaggios,” documenting the primary public invitation to the Louvre Museum on July 6 following a four-month closure.

Abbas carried out duties as director, cinematographer and sound recorder in displaying a near-empty museum, which included a tableau with a person sitting nonetheless subsequent to Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.”

The Egyptian director’s credit embody “The Marriage ceremony” and “Alla’s Start.” The information was first reported by Deadline Hollowood.