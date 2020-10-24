‘Unhealthy Hair’ Filmmaker Justin Simien on Horror Movies and New Jack Music

Author-director Justin Simien remembers how he was far too younger when he noticed his first-ever horror film, “A Nightmare on Elm Avenue 2: Freddy’s Revenge.”

It was his aunt who shared her love for motion pictures — not simply of horror, however all genres — with a younger Simien. He remembers selecting up on the film’s “homosexual subtext.” “The supposedly, subtextual one…I watched it at a really inappropriate age and had no thought conceptually what was even occurring within the film, however I liked Freddy Krueger,” he tells Selection’s new Awards Circuit Podcast.

Simien, who wrote and directed the “Pricey White Folks” movie and sequence, transitions to horror with Hulu’s “Unhealthy Hair,” which is now streaming on the service. Set in 1989 on the top of the recognition of recent jack swing music, the movie follows Anna (Elle Lorraine), an assistant who aspires to star in her personal present at a music TV station. When Vanessa Williams enters as Anna’s new boss, she orders Anna to put on a weave. The weave Anna acquires possesses a lifetime of its personal — and begins to take over the lives of girls working on the station.

Impressed by the Korean horror movie, “The Wig,” Simien stated that he wished to deal with the problems with hair that Black girls face. He by no means imagined he could be doing horror and now admits, “I used to be just a little mad” for not having explored the style earlier.

“Hair has been a horror motif in my life,” Simien says. “I used to be raised by girls and I’m very aware of what hair is to Black girls — once more, that’s a supply of horror and delight. I assumed I might say one thing in the identical means that ‘The Stepford Wives’ or ‘Invasion of the Bodysnatchers’ says one thing.”

The movie additionally seems to be at late Nineteen Eighties music video tradition. As a part of his analysis, Simien did a deep dive into Black music from the period.

“A lot of that music didn’t even chart on the pop charts, which is a shock to me,” he says. “I simply listened to Black music once I was younger. In 1989, they’d the Black charts, and every thing was so segregated.”

As he was growing the script, Simien says he thought-about utilizing every thing from Janet Jackson to Jody Watley, however in listening to the lyrics, he realized he might do a social commentary on the lyrics themselves. “Should you take heed to the lyrics, there’s a whole lot of messed-up stuff,” he laughs.

Take heed to the brand new Selection Awards Circuit podcast, which additionally features a dialog with Rashida Jones, and Selection's awards roundtable, beneath:

