Unhealthy phrases of Maharashtra minister – when compared roads with Hema Malini’s cheeks; Girls’s fee took cognizance

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena) Chief Gulabrao Patil (Gulabrao Patil) He has come into the limelight because of his debatable observation. Patil when compared the roads of her meeting constituency Jalgaon district to actress Hema Malini (Hema Malini) Controversy has arisen over the observation of doing cheek to cheek. Taking a powerful stand, the State Girls's Fee has requested the minister to express regret for his observation. The video of Patil's purported remarks goes viral on social media. The minister made the alleged remarks whilst addressing an election assembly right through the hot Bodhwad Nagar Panchayat elections within the district. Right through his speech, Patil requested his combatants to talk over with his constituency and spot excellent high quality roads there.

Was once MLA from Jalgaon seat for a few years BJP In a veiled assault on former BJP chief Eknath Khadse, state water provide minister Patil mentioned, "Those individuals who had been MLAs for 30 years will have to come to my meeting constituency and spot the roads." If those aren't like Hema Malini's cheeks then I will be able to renounce.

On the similar time, State Girls's Fee chairperson Rupali Chakankar took cognizance of Minister Patil's remarks and warned of criminal motion in opposition to him if he didn't express regret for his remarks.

