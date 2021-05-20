Unhealthy Telugu Film Solid, Unlock Date, Actress Names, Trailer

Unhealthy Telugu Film Solid, Unlock Date, Actress Names, Trailer

Unhealthy Telugu Film: Unhealthy is an upcoming Telugu film. Unhealthy film is India’s first Lesbian, Crime/Motion Movie. bad film forged is Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani within the lead roles. Unhealthy film is directed via Ram Gopal Verma and produced via Spark Productions. The discharge date of the film isn’t but published via the makers of the movie.

Unhealthy Telugu Film Tale

Unhealthy is a tale of 2 girls who’ve some unhealthy reports with males and sooner or later passionately fall in love with each and every different. The movie’s tale proceeds with how violently they struggle the lads to give protection to their love ends up in an explosive climax. Unhealthy is a darkly passionate high-intensity lesbian love tale between two girls Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly. The trailer of the Unhealthy film is taking a look daring and sensual. Each the actress of the film taking a look sensual. Unhealthy film have sensual and ambitious scenes between the 2 actresses.

Unhealthy film forged are Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani. Naina Ganguly well-known for the internet sequence Charitraheen whilst Apsara Rani was once noticed within the Khatam music of RGV film D Corporate. Unhealthy film liberate date shall be up to date quickly.

Unhealthy Film Main points

Identify Unhealthy
Solid Naina Ganguly, Apsara Rani, Rajpal Yadav
Style Crime, Romance
Kind Film
Directed via Ram Gopal Verma
Produced via Spark Productions
Unlock Date up to date quickly
On-line Video Platform (OTT) Spark OTT
Language Telugu
Nation India

Unhealthy Film Solid

Naina Ganguly

Apsara Rani

Unhealthy Film Trailer

