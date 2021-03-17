Uni-Icon SE Asia Talent Agency Launched by iQIYI and G.H.Y. Culture

Chinese language streaming agency iQIYI and manufacturing firm G.H.Y. Culture & Media are launching Uni-Icon Leisure, a Singapore-based expertise company specializing in Southeast Asian performing expertise.

Introduced at a signing ceremony in Singapore on Wednesday, the expertise company goals to establish and promote expertise, with an emphasis on performers from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. A expertise search actuality program is to be produced concurrently and streamed completely on iQIYI platforms. Singaporean actor Tay Ping Hui is about to be the primary artist on the company’s books.

The company may also feed into iQIYI’s present operations in China. “We look ahead to offering Southeast Asian abilities a gateway to one of many largest leisure markets on the earth, turning them into family names,” mentioned Yang Xianghua, president of membership and abroad enterprise group at iQIYI.

The expertise company may also act as an academy of types, offering coaching in performing, dance, internet hosting and different performing abilities to its artists beneath its administration. Such a transfer is acquainted throughout Asia’s media industries, the place companies are inclined to take an lively, paternalistic and generally domineering method to creating expertise and their careers.

Regardless of the China-centric nature of the three way partnership’s companions, performers signed with the company needn’t be fluent in Mandarin. Yang mentioned the streamer had expertise integrating non-Chinese language talking performers into its tasks. “Youth with You 2,” a actuality sequence about lady bands, included Thai singer Lisa from Okay-pop group Blackpink as a sequence choose, who was live-dubbed into Mandarin when the present streamed in China.

iQIYI launched its worldwide headquarters in Singapore in December 2020, one in every of quite a lot of Chinese language media corporations, reminiscent of Alibaba, Tencent and Bytedance, who’ve opened workplaces within the metropolis state in current months. With Singapore seen as a impartial base of operations amid commerce tensions between China and the U.S, these company strikes have additionally been accompanied by strategic enlargement into the SEA market.

G.H.Y chairman Guo Jingyu mentioned that the company had “earmarked Southeast Asia to be a progress market.” Recruiting native expertise can be essential to creating its enlargement ambitions.