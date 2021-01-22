UniFrance Scored With Virtual Rendez-Vous With French Cinema Market

Following Cannes, the AFM, Toronto, Rome and the Hong Kong’s Filmart, UniFrance’s Rendez-Vous With French Cinema was for a lot of movie gamers no less than the sixth digital market for the reason that begin of the pandemic, nevertheless it was nonetheless a much-needed kick-off for French gross sales brokers who launched a flurry of initiatives and market premieres throughout the occasion.

The Rendez-Vous began Jan. 12 with an trade day that includes panels discussing the present panorama for movie gross sales, distribution and festivals with key gamers, and hosted digital screenings at set instances for 67 motion pictures, together with 30 market premieres by way of Jan. 15. Virtual press junkets additionally passed off with French stars and filmmakers whose motion pictures have been screening. The occasion gathered 875 movie executives in contrast with 450 throughout earlier editions because it was open to all worldwide consumers (relatively than solely Europeans), and 41 French gross sales firms. Eric Besnard’s 18th-century-set drama “Delicieux,” offered by SND, began the UniFrance screenings on Jan. 13.

Regardless of the Zoom fatigue, the trade gamers and expertise who took half within the digital occasion discovered it stimulating, and in some instances even good business-wise, stated Daniela Elstner, the managing director of UniFrance. “We felt an immense enthusiasm from everybody, gross sales brokers, consumers and expertise, who have been wanting to alternate, open up, really feel one another’s heat. We had a blast,” stated the manager, who added that the dearth of visibility over the primary semester of 2021 has additionally made trade executives, in addition to creatives, extra keen to embrace the digital format and make the most effective of it in the meanwhile.

Along with the digital screenings, the org additionally put along with unbiased theaters 78 “bodily” screenings throughout six international locations and 9 cities, notably Moscow, Brussels, Rome, Munich, Madrid and Barcelona for accredited consumers. These labored nicely, in response to a number of gross sales brokers. “The bodily screenings introduced us a variety of presents,” stated Olivier Albou at Different Angle. He stated the corporate as an example acquired 5 presents from Spain on Christopher Thompson’s romantic comedy “The Butcher’s Daughter” after the movie screened in Barcelona. “Nothing beats an precise screening with consumers all there in a single place; it creates an emulation amongst distributors, and it’s simply extra gratifying,” stated Albou, who added that consumers would typically ask for screeners previous to the pandemic pretexting an absence of time, however now that film theaters are closed in most locations they have been grateful to go to a screening, watch the movies on an enormous display screen and mingle with their friends.

Every gross sales firm was capable of every introduce their lineup to consumers through a 15-minute prerecorded digital presentation. Gregoire Melin at Kinology, which launched 4 new motion pictures – Aino Suni’s “A Woman’s Room,” Catherine Corsini’s “The Divide,” Jacques Doillon’s “Third Grade” and Denis Dercourt’s “Morning Calm” – on the market, stated the digital Rendez-Vous fulfilled the market’s main mission, which is to assist gross sales brokers tease initiatives to consumers earlier than Berlin and Cannes. “It wasn’t completely different from a conventional Rendez-Vous in that distributors turned up, and we have been capable of introduce our initiatives, and inform them our plans for the massive festivals to come back, notably Cannes Movie Pageant, the place we anticipate to have a presence.” Kinology is repping Leos Carax’s “Annette” with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, amongst others.

Orange Studio additionally launched 4 new movies on the market, together with Sophie Boudre’s socially-minded comedy “Un Petit Miracle,” which is produced by “Coda” producer Philippe Rousselet at Vendome Movies, and is impressed by a real story a couple of heroic faculty trainer who relocates her class to a retirement dwelling after the varsity burns down. The movie will begin capturing in late February.

“We’ve acquired a variety of curiosity from consumers with our lineup,” stated Daniel Marquet, head of gross sales at Orange Studio. “It went nicely, we had a lot of Zoom conferences with consumers throughout the entire world and we managed to seal offers that we had began negotiating throughout the American Movie Market in November.”

He stated the corporate despatched out a couple of hundred scripts for every mission. “Patrons all did their homework previous to the beginning of the market. That stated we received a way that they’re being cautious about buying any new movies as a result of they have already got many motion pictures on the cabinets, which they will’t launch but,” stated the veteran government.

Marquet stated medium-sized and smaller unbiased distributors, who’re essentially the most impacted by the pandemic, are being particularly cautious with completed movies, however will nonetheless go for the safer bets, the easily-marketable movies. As an illustration, “Serial (Dangerous) Weddings 3,” the third instalment of the comedy blockbuster francise has been promoting.

The exec stated that consumers have been nonetheless trying extra intently at European initiatives as a consequence of the truth that they no less than have extra visibility over when the movies will shoot and be delivered, in distinction with U.S. unbiased motion pictures the place there’s a lot uncertainty proper now over shootings. All 4 initiatives that Orange Studio is promoting will probably be delivered on the finish of 2021.

In the course of the Rendez-Vous, UniFrance additionally threw a bunch of enjoyable actions into the combo to entertain contributors past conferences and screenings. Forward of the market, consumers acquired a basket of goodies from UniFrance together with a bottle of champagne, which they might drink throughout the digital cocktail kicking off the Rendez-Vous. “It was enjoyable, we divided company in small teams in separate rooms, and everybody might go from one room to a different to mingle with completely different folks,” stated Elstner. Virtual health club courses the place additionally organized by UniFrance to deliver some enjoyable into the Zoom rooms. “We might hear consumers debate about motion pictures they’d simply seen throughout the health club class!” quipped Elstner.