UniFrance’s Rendez-Vous to Host Virtual Showcase of New French Films

UniFrance, the group in cost of selling French cinema worldwide, is ready to showcase practically 70 accomplished films, together with 30 market premieres, on the digital twenty third version of its Rendez-Vous With French Cinema (Jan. 13-15), a key marketplace for the export of French films.

The Rendez-Vous will kick off with Eric Besnard’s 18th-century-set drama “Delicieux” (pictured) from SND, together with market premieres of different anticipated releases, notably Valerie Lemercier’s “Aline,” Gaumont’s movie impressed by the life of Celine Dion; Christophe Barratier’s feel-good movie “Fly Me Away” from Pathé; Clovis Cornillac’s “C’est magnifique” from Orange Studio; and Nicolas Cuche’s “Spoiled Brats” from Different Angle.

Different potential highlights set for market premieres embody Kike Maíllo’s thriller “A Excellent Enemy” from Pulsar; 9 Antico’s attractive drama “Playlist” from Playtime; Naël Marandin’s “Beasts” from Kinology; Benoît Jacquot’s Nineteen Sixties set romance drama “Suzanna Andler,” with Charlotte Gainsbourg, from Les Films du Losange; Nadège Loiseau’s “Three Instances Nothing” from Le Pacte; and Chloé Mazlo’s “Skies of Lebanon” from Charades. Beginning on Jan. 13, screenings will likely be hosted on Cinando, the platform that was additionally used for the Cannes Marché du Movie, and have been scheduled at fastened hours.

“The dimensions of the roster is on par with final yr, with a variety of films, and as all the time totally different sorts of comedies, and maybe extra auteur movies than common,” stated Gilles Renouard, joint managing director of UniFrance, who added that 41 gross sales corporations are collaborating out there, additionally on par with earlier editions.

For French gross sales brokers, who symbolize yearly a giant chunk of the films that play at main movie festivals equivalent to Cannes, the UniFrance Rendez-Vous marks the primary market of the yr and a possibility to rating offers on the extra mainstream titles forward of Berlin’s European Movie Market – which may even go digital.

Many movies set for a market premiere, notably “Aline,” have had their native launch postponed as a result of theaters in France have been shut down since Oct. 30. The lineup additionally consists of films that had been half of Cannes’ digital 2020 official choice and haven’t but been proven in theaters both.

The Rendez-Vous historically takes place at lavish venues in Paris, gathering European distributors, gross sales brokers, French actors, filmmakers and producers round movie shows, panels and cocktails staged over just a few days.

This yr, in spite of the uncertainty over when cinemas will reopen, greater than 800 consumers around the globe have signed up for the occasion, in contrast with 450 distributors final yr. The primary purpose behind this rise in attendance is the truth that the Rendez-Vous is increasing its scope to worldwide consumers, relatively than simply European ones, stated Renouard. Many consumers from Asia, specifically Japan, have signed up. Entry to this yr’s on-line market will likely be free, not like earlier editions.

“The French film business has not stopped manufacturing; our films will likely be prepared for the reopening of theaters, with a fair larger variety and richness on supply,” stated Daniela Elsner and Serge Toubiana at UniFrance in a press release. France has truly been one of the nations that suffered least from the drop of theatrical admissions in 2020, due to the robustness of native productions, which made up for the dearth of Hollywood releases.

Renouard stated the promotion org had ramped up the quantity of initiatives to create some momentum for gross sales brokers and consumers across the Rendez-Vous. UniFrance has joined forces with impartial cinemas to host 84 screenings throughout six nations and 9 cities, notably Moscow, Belgium, Brussels, Switzerland, Roma, Munich, Spain, Madrid and Barcelona, to host bodily screenings for accredited consumers.

UniFrance can be internet hosting an Trade Day on Tuesday specializing in the export of French movies with a number of keynotes and roundtables attended by French and European business gamers, together with the minister of tradition

Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, the filmmakers Nadav Lapid (“Synonymes”) and Jérémy Clapin (“I Misplaced My Physique”). Panels will talk about methods to attain out to youthful audiences; the work of gross sales brokers; methods for cinemas and festivals; and the function of European distributors and exhibitors in luring again moviegoers.