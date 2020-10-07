Union Cabinet approves agreement between India and Japan on cyber security

new Delhi: The Union Cabinet gave its approval to sign a Cooperation Agreement (MOC) between India and Japan in the field of cyber security. A statement issued by the government said, “India and Japan are an open, inter-powered, free, fair, secure and reliable cyberspace environment and the Internet as an engine of innovation, economic development and trade and commerce.” Is committed to promoting, which will be in line with their respective domestic laws, international obligations and their broad strategic partnership. ” Also Read – India will operate two flights to China, know what is the reason

The Union Cabinet met today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the agreement was approved. The government says the agreement will enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including, inter alia, capacity building in the field of cyberspace, security of critical infrastructure, cooperation in emerging technologies, cyber security threats and malicious cyber activities Information sharing.

The agreement has been approved at a time when there are apprehensions that China is attacking India for cyber attacks, especially after India banned more than 100 mobile apps related to China. The statement issued by the government said, "This agreement includes best practices for combating cyber security challenges, practical to mitigate cyber threats to protect information communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, etc." Development of joint mechanisms is included for the sake of cooperation.

The agreement is from both sides, through cooperation in the international arena at the United Nations, promoting best practices for inclusiveness of the supply chain of ICT products, discussion and sharing of strategies, government-to-government and business-to-business cooperation. ICT reaffirms the strengthening of infrastructure security, continued dialogue and engagement in Internet governance forums and active participation by all stakeholders of both countries in these forums.