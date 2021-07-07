Union Cupboard Growth: Promotion of those ministers together with Hardeep Puri, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, see record

PM Modi Cupboard Growth: High Minister Modi made the primary reshuffle of his 2d time period on Wednesday night time. Throughout this, 7 ministers of state had been additionally made cupboard ministers. The ministers who had been ‘promoted’ come with Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Purshottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya and G Kishan Reddy. Those ministers of state had been now made cupboard ministers. It’s being advised that High Minister Modi is more than happy with the efficiency of those ministers and he were given the praise for it.Additionally Learn – Portfolios Of Ministers: Department of portfolios within the new cupboard of the High Minister, know who were given which ministry; View Complete Listing

It's recognized that Kiren Rijiju is lately the Minister of State for Sports activities, whilst Haddeep Singh Puri is in control of the Ministry of Aviation. Anurag Thakur, MP from Himachal Pradesh, is the Minister of State for Finance.

Allow us to tell that during view of the meeting elections going to be held in 5 states subsequent yr and the Lok Sabha elections to be held within the yr 2024, the focal point has additionally been at the spaces throughout the states. Allow us to inform you that sooner than the formation of the brand new cupboard, the leaves of 12 union ministers were lower.

Amongst them, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Well being Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Training Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Babul Supriyo and Santosh Gangwar had been outstanding. The President additionally approved the resignations of the entire Union Ministers.