Union Executive Alleges Cover-up in Placido Domingo Sexual Misconduct Investigation

A senior member of the principle U.S. union that represents opera performers resigned on Monday, accusing the group’s management of a cover-up in its investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct towards singer Plácido Domingo, in line with the Related Press.

Samuel Schultz, vp of the American Guild of Musical Artists, offered full outcomes of the union’s investigation to the AP, which he claimed the group’s membership had deliberate to maintain secret as a part of an settlement with Domingo.

Domingo, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by greater than 20 ladies, lately apologized for his actions however dialed again that apology final week as European opera homes think about whether or not to cancel his future appearances.

As beforehand reported, Schultz stated the deal concerned Domingo paying the union a $500,000 wonderful and issuing a negotiated public apology in trade for the complete investigation not being disclosed. The union claimed the cash would have lined the price of its investigation and funding sexual harassment coaching. Schultz known as it hush cash that did a disservice to the ladies who stepped ahead.

“It is a quid professional quo — silence in trade for cash,” Schultz stated in a resignation letter, which he despatched to union president Raymond Menard and govt director Len Egert and later shared with the AP. “I discovered AGMA’s willingness to bury the main points of the investigative report deeply betraying of the ladies who had been sexually harassed by Domingo.”

Egert denied any cover-up, telling the AP that the investigation’s particulars had been stored confidential to guard the identities of people that requested anonymity, and that the union’s leaders felt a settlement would keep away from formal disciplinary fees towards Domingo and an inner listening to.

“Regrettably, as a result of Mr. Schultz’s admitted breach of confidentiality, the witnesses will now want to find out whether or not or not they may testify at a disciplinary listening to to show the fees towards Mr. Domingo,” Egert stated.

The union filed disciplinary fees towards Domingo on Friday. His title was faraway from the Washington Nationwide Opera’s younger artist program “in gentle of latest developments,” the opera home introduced Tuesday.