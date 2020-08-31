Union Hair Stylist Pushes for Inclusion Behind the Camera

Longtime celeb hairstylist Rhonda O’Neal believes there’s no excuse for hair and make-up artists whose expertise are restricted to working with actors of their very own race. Skilled by her Black hair stylist mom, O’Neal, the hair craft president of the Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild, now oversees the subsequent technology of union members.

“One factor that [my mom] informed me was to do everyone’s hair, not simply Black hair, however that’s what helped me to be on so many alternative units and work with so many alternative folks,” she tells Selection.

Earlier this yr, O’Neal led lessons on styling Black hair, with record-breaking attendance in response to calls from Black actors like Gabrielle Union, Yvette Nicole Brown and Halle Brown to have extra artists on set who know find out how to work with textured hair.

However in the union classroom, she seen one other downside. “It might be 150 folks in the room, and solely 5 of them had been Black. I may rely them on one hand, as a result of there are only a few of us in the union, interval,” she remembers. “That helped to spark me in a approach — I needed to do extra. I wanted to have an avenue to have the ability to assist folks of coloration get into the business.”

As a result of she understands the challenges — specifically the lack of coaching alternatives and connections in the business — that make it tough for BIPOC to enter the union, she organized the Past The Combs Academy to teach the subsequent technology of stylists. The inaugural four-day intensive and three masterclasses will cowl styling textured hair, correcting darker pores and skin tones, in addition to crafting hair & make-up for interval exhibits. By educating expertise which are rising in demand, she hopes to put BIPOC artists , to allow them to be employed by any manufacturing.

The intensive on getting ready actors of coloration for movie and TV, started Aug. 29 and featured hairstylist Debbie Pierce alongside make-up artists Pinky Cunningham and Lorretta Nero. The masterclasses will happen Sept. 7, Sept. 27 and Oct. 10, with plenty of O’Neal’s colleagues together with make-up artist Sam Superb.

With over 100 credit to her identify, O’Neal has styled the casts of TV exhibits like “How you can Get Away With Homicide” and “Fashionable Household,” whereas her movie resume consists of “As soon as Upon a Time…In Hollywood,” “Star Trek” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At the World’s Finish.” She was additionally nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2019 for her work on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

However the stylist typically finds herself the solely Black stylist in the hair and make-up trailer, inevitably taking cost of styling of Black background actors and different folks of coloration who’re “bored with their hair being torn out.” On a current mission, O’Neal labored with different artists inexperienced in executing textured hair and interval appears to be like. (O’Neal declined to share the title of the present.)

“Each morning, three, 4 or 5 days every week at four a.m., 5 a.m. in the morning, I run up there. We’re on location,” she remembers. “Nearly 30 hair stylists, 30 make-up artists and possibly 4 or 5 barbers. However I used to be the solely Black particular person, apart from the barbers. About 60 hair stylists [and makeup artists], and also you solely rent one in all us? That’s loopy.”

It’s an expertise extra hair stylists and make-up artists are opening up about, whereas urging producers, studios and networks to take duty for inclusive staffing. O’Neal has used her place as returning union president to push to enhance BIPOC artisans’ entry into the group — an element, she believes, holds again producers from hiring them. “We’re doing greater than we’ve ever finished earlier than. We’re bringing specialty textured hair [stylists]. Persons are bringing barbers in additional than we’ve ever introduced in and braiders and weavers,” she says.

With the shift in Hollywood’s panorama as the business reckons with its historical past of systemic racism, she additionally believes producers throughout the business will search to rent extra Black artisans in the hair and make-up trailers, particularly with there being “extra folks of coloration, even in larger locations above the line” (that means extra folks of coloration on-screen) who’re extra cognizant of the challenge at hand.

She additionally believes that with the content material growth fueled by streaming platforms there can be extra job alternatives for hair stylists and make-up artists. So when manufacturing resumes, O’Neal is hopeful extra BIPOC artisans will discover their approach into the guild and into trailers, geared up with the expertise to type each consumer, regardless of their race: “Carry the particular person that appears like them to do their hair — [I think] that’s coming your approach.”