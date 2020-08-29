Union Home Minister Amit Shah recovers, may get leave from AIIMS soon

new Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and can be discharged from AIIMS soon. AIIMS officials gave this information on Saturday. Also Read – Home Minister Amit Shah recovers, to be discharged from hospital soon: AIIMS

Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located here on August 18 for post-Kovid-19 illness care.

AIIMS said in a statement, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS for the post-Kovid-19 illness care. He has recovered and may be discharged soon. "

Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time. He was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi (on August 18) for post-COVID care: AIIMS Delhi pic.twitter.com/9wIo4tg3r4 – ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Amit Shah (55) said on Twitter on August 2 that he had been found infected with the corona virus, underwent treatment for infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after being free of infection.

According to the statement released earlier by AIIMS, he was admitted to the hospital on August 18 after complaining of fatigue and body ache few days after being discharged.