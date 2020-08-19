Union Home Ministry orders immediate withdrawal of 100 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu & Kashmir

new Delhi: The Narendra Modi government at the Center has decided to immediately withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered immediate withdrawal of about 10,000 personnel of para-military forces. Officials gave this information on Wednesday. The Home Ministry had earlier recalled about 10 CAPF companies from the Union Territory in May. Also Read – J&K UPDATE: Two jawans injured in terrorist attack succumbed, so far 5 soldiers martyred, operation continues

Officials said that the Union Home Ministry reviewed the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Jammu and Kashmir, after which the decision was taken. A senior official said that a total of 100 companies of CAPF have been ordered to return immediately and return them to the place in the country from where they were sent to Jammu and Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 last year.

Ministry of Home Affairs has reviewed the deployment of paramilitary in #JammuAndKashmir and has decided to withdraw 100 companies of various para-military forces from the Union Territory. pic.twitter.com/HEcsaIkXQ3

– ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

According to the instructions, a total of 40 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 20 companies of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were recalled from Jammu Kashmir till this week. Will go.

A CAPF company has about 100 personnel. The Home Ministry had earlier recalled about 10 CAPF companies from the Union Territory in May.