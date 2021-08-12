Union House Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will get 365 days extension

New Delhi: Union House Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been given an extension of another 12 months which is able to get started with the top of his present time period on the finish of subsequent week. This data used to be given in an legitimate order of the Ministry of Staff.Additionally Learn – Indians coming from in another country will now have to stick in quarantine for 7 days, the rest cash shall be returned

Bhalla, a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Provider (IAS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, used to be appointed House Secretary in August 2019. “The Appointments Committee of the Cupboard has authorized the extension of Bhalla’s carrier as House Secretary within the Ministry of House Affairs for a length of 1 12 months past the final touch of his provide tenure i.e. 22.08.2021,” the order mentioned. Additionally Learn – Corona Virus: Underneath the DM Act, the federal government passed over the powers of the House Secretary to the Well being Secretary

His time period used to be prolonged in October remaining 12 months until August 22. Bhalla used to be because of retire in November 2020 after reaching the age of 60 years. Additionally Learn – Scenario totally below keep watch over in Delhi, good enough safety forces deployed at the spot: Union House Secretary

The ministry’s order issued in October remaining 12 months mentioned, “The Appointments Committee of the Cupboard has authorized the extension of carrier of Bhalla as House Secretary from the date of his retirement i.e. from November 30, 2020 to August 22, 2021.” Is.”

(enter language)