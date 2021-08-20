Union minister acknowledged – higher to ship Owaisi to Afghanistan to offer protection to her group and ladies

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s commentary on Thursday, an afternoon sooner than, amid studies of atrocities on girls and kids after the profession of the 15 May Organization Taliban in Afghanistan. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has attacked on Friday. In fact, Owaisi had quoted a file in an match to mention that one in 9 girls in India dies sooner than the age of five. There are atrocities and crimes in opposition to girls right here, however, they (Centre) are anxious about what is occurring to ladies in Afghanistan. Is that this no longer going down right here?Additionally Learn – PM Modi’s goal on Taliban, said- life of terrorist powers isn’t everlasting

Relating to this commentary of AIMIM leader, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje acknowledged these days, "It's higher to ship Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi) to Afghanistan to offer protection to his girls and his group.

It’s higher to ship Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi) to Afghanistan to offer protection to their girls and their group: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje %.twitter.com/GPsY296SSj – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021



Allow us to tell that Owaisi had acknowledged in a program the day gone by, “Consistent with a file, one in 9 girls in India dies sooner than the age of five. There are atrocities and crimes in opposition to girls right here. However, they (Centre) are anxious about what is occurring to ladies in Afghanistan. Is that this no longer going down right here?

Asaduddin Owaisi had acknowledged, “Pakistan has benefited essentially the most from the Taliban’s profession of Afghanistan. Mavens are announcing that Al Qaeda and Daesh have reached some spaces of Afghanistan. ISI is the enemy of India. You’re going to needless to say the ISI controls the Taliban and makes use of it as a puppet.”

Allow us to tell that during Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Celebration MP and chief of All India Sunni Muslim Private Board had additionally given commentary in reinforce of Taliban, for which a case has been registered in opposition to him.