Union minister Amit Shah retaliates against Asaduddin Owaisi on Rohingya refugee issue

Bangladeshis, Rohingyas issue News: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Election in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, has become the arena of war. Union Minister Amit Shah, who arrived on road in Hyderabad on Sunday, hit back at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on the issue of Bangladesh Rohingya. Also Read – BJP called the farmer movement politically motivated, Amit Shah said – I never said

In a press conference, Union Minister Amit Shah said on the issue of Bangladesh Rohingya, the head of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (Asaduddin Owaisi), write that Bangladesh Bangladesh should be removed, then see the central government. Response to. It is not enough to discuss only during elections. Whenever Bangladesh and Rohingya were discussed in Parliament, who takes their side. People know this. People have seen this on live TV. Also Read – Municipal Corporation Election: Amit Shah said in Owaisi’s stronghold, this time mayor of Hyderabad will be of Bharatiya Janata Party

Union Minister Amit Shah said, Hyderabad should be free from Nizam culture and should be based on modern city and democratic principles. Also Read – Asaduddin Owaisi’s taunt on BJP, said – now only Donald Trump is yet to come in the municipal election campaign ..

Before Shah’s arrival, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said on the Rohigya issue – it was claimed by the BJP that 30,000 voters are Rohingya refugees, which are listed in the voter list here. I said that they should identify 1000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why doesn’t he remove them? Who’s stopping them?

It was BJP that claimed there suspected 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees who were enrolled in voters’ list here. I said that they should identify 1,000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why consider he remove them? Who’s stopping him ?: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Chief https://t.co/g9Vy4qpnDU pic.twitter.com/S8UInEqKN4 – ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

In Hyderabad, former BJP president Shah said, We want to move Hyderabad from Dynasty to democracy. Whether it is Owaisi’s party or TRS, everyone questions us. I want to ask that in such a large state of Telangana do you find no one but your family? Does anyone have any talent?

The Union Minister said, we want to move Hyderabad from corruption to transparency. We want to move Hyderabad from appeasement to development.

Shah said that the people of Telangana are angry and angry with the ‘alliance’ of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Shah said, I want to ask Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao why do you enter into a secret agreement with the Majlis? Why not have the courage to share open seats with the Majlis? KCR and Majlis should reply to the people of Hyderabad.