Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gets corona, admitted to AIIMS after second report came positive

New Delhi: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was found corona positive. His corona report came positive on Saturday evening, after which he has been admitted to the trauma center of AIIMS. Arjun Ram Meghwal has given information about this on his Twitter handle.

Meghwal wrote on his Twitter handle, 'I got the test done after the initial symptoms of corona and after the first test was negative, the second test came positive today. My health is fine, but I am admitted to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please take care of your health.'

I am fine, but am admitted to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please take care of your health. – Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 8, 2020

Explain that Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Meghwal is an MP from Bikaner Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan. Meghwal was in discussion about ‘Bhabhi Ji’ papad recently. Arjun Ram Meghwal launched ‘Bhabhi Ji’ papad last month. Actually a video of him was revealed in which he was doing a launching advertisement for a private company.