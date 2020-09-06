Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan donated the eyes of the late mother to AIIMS, said – Dehdaan will continue to inspire us to live

new Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan (Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan) donated his eyes to AIIMS after his mother’s death. Harshvardhan gave this information via Twitter. He said, “Immediately after his death, as per the wish of Pujanya Mata ji, his eye donation was done at AIIMS, Delhi.” Also Read – AIIMS OPD Services Suspended: OPD service stopped in Delhi AIIMS, know what is the reason…

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan further said, "At three o'clock this afternoon, I will hand over his body to Maulana Azad Medical College Administration. His body will always inspire all of us to live for society. " The minister said on social media that his 89-year-old mother died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The minister had also shared a personal note, where he described his mother as a high-profile personality who was his guide. He said that the mother's death left a void in her life which no one can fill.