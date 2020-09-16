Union minister Nitin Gadkari also vulnerable to corona virus, test report positive

new Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also been hit by the corona virus. Nitin Gadkari’s test report has come positive. He himself has given information about being infected with Corona virus by tweeting. Also Read – Wonderful: Corona positive made without samples, people said – will you kill

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1DEgoOmZcs

– ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Nitin Gadkari tweeted that he was feeling very weak. Consulted a doctor and got a check up. Corona virus was also tested. My test report has come positive in this. I have isolated myself. I am fine at the moment with all your prayers.

Even before Nitin Gadkari, many ministers, MPs, MLAs have been caught in the corona virus. A day earlier, 40 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh were found infected. While on the very first day of the commencement of Parliament, about 25 MPs were found infected with the corona virus. Many public representatives have died till the corona virus. The number of corona infected in the country has reached close to 5 million. More than 90 thousand patients of corona virus have been found every day.